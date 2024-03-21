Mystery figure's identity following recent WWE attack - Reports

WWE officials booked a mystery man angle this week to build to a top match for WrestleMania XL Weekend. New details have just leaked on how they pulled it off.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver IV is set to be a big part of WrestleMania Weekend in Philadelphia, PA. Several titles will be on the line, but former best friends will collide as Carmelo Hayes takes on Trick Williams in a highly-anticipated match.

This week's live NXT episode was headlined by The Anointed One defeating Noam Dar. After the match, Williams called out The A-Champion for a fight, but his masked personal security came out to surround the ring instead. A fake Carmelo Hayes then appeared on the stage as security taunted Williams. The hooded 'Melo continued to stall on the ramp, which allowed the real 'Melo to attack Trick after hiding as security.

The man who wore the hood to portray the decoy Carmelo Hayes was none other than NXT head referee Adrian Butler, aka Darryl Sharma. Fightful Select reports that NXT sources have confirmed the retired indie wrestler was under the hood.

Furthermore, the video above and the photo below show how referee Butler was wearing the same shoes as the decoy Hayes.

Stand & Deliver IV will mark the first-ever Trick vs. Carmelo singles match. The two rising stars began teaming up in October 2021. Their last match together was the loss to Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin at Vengeance Day in February, which was the final to the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver IV updated lineup

The WWE NXT brand has just two more episodes before it presents the Stand & Deliver IV Premium Live Event.

There are now four matches official for Stand & Deliver. Officials are rumored to add at least two more matches in the coming weeks if not more. Below is the updated lineup coming out of this week's show:

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defend vs. Tournament Winners

NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria defends vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov defends vs. Tony D'Angelo

Stand & Deliver IV is scheduled for Saturday, April 6. It will air on Peacock at a special start time of 12 p.m. ET due to Night One of WrestleMania XL kicking off a few hours later.

