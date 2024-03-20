We got another great episode on WWE NXT tonight, with two title matches being set up while Trick Williams and Noam Dar put on a great main event.

Roxanne Perez def. Tatum Paxley

Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. No Quarter Catch Crew

Sol Ruca def. Brinley Reece

Drew Gulak def. Riley Osborne to retain the Heritage Cup

The Good Brothers/The O.C. def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Trick Williams def. Noam Dar

Perez went on the attack before the bell, and once the match started, Tatum sent her outside and got a dropkick before tossing her back in. Roxanne came back with an uppercut and a leg sweep before getting a near fall.

Roxanne got the knee drop arm breaker before going for the armbar, but Paxley came back with a rollup before getting a knee to the face and the Northern Lights Bomb. Perez came back with the Pop Rox and locked in a crossface for the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Tatum Paxley

Lyra Valkyria showed up to save Paxley, but Perez took her down and caught the champ in a crossface at ringside.

Grade: B

Lyra Valkyria was backstage and demanded that Ava book a title match with Roxanne Perez at Stand and Deliver. The Rock's daughter agreed and scheduled the NXT Women's Championship bout for WrestleMania weekend.

Josh Brigss was out next and called out Oba Femi for hurting Brooks Jensen last week. Femi said he had no room for emotion and enjoyed pushing people to their limits.

Briggs challenged him to a title match, and Dijak showed up to say that he was also waiting for a title match. Femi said neither was worthy of the title before a brawl broke out, and the champ cleared the ring before NXT continued.

Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew on WWE NXT

Axiom and Dempsey started the match, and tags were made before Frazer came in with some arm drags and tagged Axiom back in for some big kicks. Axiom got a big DDT before getting a Suplex for a near fall.

Dempsey got a fallaway slam on Axiom before Frazer tagged in and hit a top rope dropkick. Frazer got the Final Cut on Borne before hitting a shooting star press for a near fall.

Axiom returned and got the takedown before Frazer got the Phoenix Splash on Borne for the win.

Result: Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. No Quarter Catch Crew

Grade: B

We got some hidden camera footage of Mr. Stone fighting with Von Wagner backstage about Wagner carrying Stone out after the match last week.

The Wolf Dogs were in a backstage interview and said they were ready for their Stand & Deliver opponents. Alpha Academy showed up and wanted to join the qualifiers if they won a match against the NXT Tag Team Champs.

Brinley Reece vs. Sol Ruca on WWE NXT

Ruca got an early waistlock takedown before Reece transitioned into a side headlock. Sol took a hip toss but landed on her feet before getting the X Factor for a near fall.

Brinley took some kicks but hit a bodyslam and lariats before Ruca returned with a Butterfly suplex. Ruca sidestepped a running move before getting the Sol Snatcher for the win.

Result: Sol Ruca def. Brinley Reece

Blair Davenport came out after the match and took Sol Ruca out with the Kamiyoge before NXT continued.

Grade: C

Arianna Grace was taking the training of Gigi Dolin to be a true lady a bit too seriously. She got her a sash that said "Miss NXT in Training" and even took a before photo before naming her Georgina.

Tony D'Angelo was out next and welcomed Luca Crusifino to the Family before addressing Ilja Dragunov. Ilja showed up on the Titantron and said the NXT Championship was beyond Tony's reach.

The Don said that the champ had no idea what he could do and announced a match between Ilja and Stacks to soften him up before the title match. Tony added that Stand and Deliver would be a "burial" for the champ before the segment was over.

Thea Hail was backstage and apologized to Riley Osborne, and the latter accepted the apology before heading for the following match.

Drew Gulak vs. Riley Osborne - Heritage Cup match on WWE NXT

Gulak was in control early in Round 1, and Riley got a big takedown before trading arm drags in the ring. Riley took some big chops but came back with a knee strike and a shooting star press for the first pinfall in the match.

Round 2 saw Riley hit a big dive to the outside before Gulak got a sudden pin off a rollup, bringing the score to 1-1. Round 3 ended with Gulak locking in a big submission move but failed to make Riley tap.

Jacy Jayne showed up, and Hail tried to attack her before chasing Jayne into the ring. Jazmyn Nyx was there with Jacy and held Riley down in the corner while the ref was distracted, allowing Gulak to take him down for the final pinfall.

Result: Drew Gulak def. Riley Osborne to retain the Heritage Cup

Grade: B-

Brooks Jensen said he was done with NXT and was on his way out when Fallon Henley tried to talk to him.

The Hail went to complain to Ava backstage, and Ava offered her a match against Jazmyn Nyx. Ava also told Duke Hudson that she had a match planned for him, and if he won, The Rock's daughter would consider him for the North American Title picture.

The Good Brothers/The O.C. vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger on WWE NXT

Hank and Tank were taking a beating early on, and Hank was isolated in the ring for most of the match before being tossed outside and then back inside. Hank almost got the tag after taking Anderson down with a kick before finally being able to tag Tank in.

Tank got some big moves and hit their double-team finisher on Anderson for a near fall. They tackled Gallows to the outside before he dragged Hank and took him out before hitting the Magic Killer on Tank in the ring for the win.

Result: The Good Brothers/The O.C. def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Grade: B-

Trick Williams was backstage and said he was ready to take Noam Dar. He said that if Carmelo showed up during the match, he would "whoop his a**."

Jacy and Jazmyn ran into Kiana James and Izzi Dame backstage before Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan attacked James and Dame.

Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar on WWE NXT

Dar went for submission holds early on before Trick came back with some kicks. Dar locked in a guillotine before Trick broke out but took a low dropkick for a near fall. Trick came back with some strikes before Dar fled the ring.

After a break on NXT, Trick got some massive strikes and took Dar down before taking a Flatliner. Dar took a uranage before Oro Mensah ran distraction but got taken off the apron.

Lash got on the apron and tried to slap Williams before the distraction allowed Dar to get a near fall. Trick countered the Nova Roller with the Trick Shot knee strike and picked up the win.

Result: Trick Williams def. Noam Dar

Grade: B+

Trick called Carmelo Hayes out after the match, and Melo's security guards surrounded the ring before Melo's music hit.

Hayes was dressed up as one of the security guys. He attacked Trick from behind and kicked him down with the help of the other security guys, taking him out as NXT went off the air.

