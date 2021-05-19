Names of wrestlers who acted as zombies at WrestleMania Backlash revealed - Reports

One of the most talked-about segments at WrestleMania Backlash was the Lumberjack match, where The Miz was eaten by zombies during his bout against Damian Priest. Now, the names of wrestlers who acted as the zombies at WrestleMania Backlash have been reportedly revealed, which includes former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Priest and Miz continued their rivalry and faced each other in a Lumberjack match. The Lumberjacks were zombies, a gimmick to promote the Army of the Dead movie starring former WWE star Batista.

WrestlingNews has revealed the identity of a few of the zombies that were featured at WrestleMania Backlash. Former WWE Tag Team champion Scotty 2 Hotty, who works as a trainer at the Performance Center, was one of the zombies. His identity was alluded to by Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast, which the report has referenced.

Here's an excerpt from the report:

"It turns out that the person Booker T was referring to was former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty, who currently works as a coach at the Performance Center and as a live event producer for NXT. The names include Chance Barrow, Joe Ariola, Bronson Rechsteiner, Drew Kasper, Joe Gacy, Jacob Kasper, Asher Hale, Ari Sterline, August Grey, Ikemen Jiro, Daniel Vidot, Jake Atlas, and Xyon Quinn."

The report further stated that Vince McMahon "signed off" on the proposal to have zombies as he felt that it would bring "publicity" to WWE.

Reaction to the zombie invasion at WrestleMania Backlash

The reaction to WWE's decision to include zombies at WrestleMania Backlash has mainly been negative. Batista, whose movie was being promoted with the segment, was himself not too pleased with it.

AEW star Chris Jericho was also critical of the segment and said that it "set wrestling back 30 years". Jericho's reply was in response to WWE management's feeling that AEW's Blood and Guts match took wrestling back 30 years.

Zombies...ZOMBIES? Wow that just set wrestling back 30 years. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 17, 2021