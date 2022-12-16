Naomi could return to WWE without Sasha Banks – Reports

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Sasha Banks could be heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling by the beginning of January. However, it looks like the clock is ticking on Namoi's return as there are options for her to return to WWE without Banks.

Earlier this year, Sasha Banks and Naomi became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 38 when they defeated Zelina Vega and Carmela. However, their reign didn't last long as they walked out of the company.

Recent reports state that Banks has parted ways with the company, leaving fans wondering what's next for Naomi. Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio spoke about Naomi's situation with the company. Here's what he said about the former SmackDown Women's Champion:

"Originally she wanted to come back to WWE with Sasha Banks as a tag team and was told her decision would be to sit at home, to go elsewhere, or to return without Banks." [H/T - WON]

It looks like Naomi could possibly make a return to the company without her former partner or she could not return and go elsewhere to wrestle. It will be interesting to see what the Glow does next in her wrestling career.

Sasha Banks jokingly asked The Rock to buy her a house

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and was one of the biggest in WWE during his days as a full-time performer. Over the past few years, Johnson has helped his fellow cast members, family members, and fans with thoughtful gestures such as buying a house for Tamina or helping out fans in need.

Bayley recently reunited with Sasha Banks for a charity live session on her social media account. During the live stream, Tamina also joined the duo. Later, Banks jokingly asked Dwayne Johnson (a.k.a. The Rock) to buy her a second house.

Check it out:

"Can he buy me a house? What's up Dwayne? I need a second house in LA [Los Angeles]."

Banks is currently scheduled to head to Japan for an appearance. Meanwhile, Johnson is busy shooting for his next project, 'Red One'.

