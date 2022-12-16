Sasha Banks jokingly asks 8-time WWE Champion to buy her a house

Suspended WWE Superstar Sasha Banks had an interesting request for The Rock.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. Outside the squared circle, he is considered a generous human being by his peers and millions of fans. From gifting his body double a Ford F-150 pick-up truck to buying a new home for his cousin Tamina Snuka, The Great One has a habit of going the distance for people he works with and loves and cares about.

Tamina recently joined Sasha Banks and Bayley during the latter's Instagram Live. During the conversation, the former Women's Tag Team Champions discussed the house the Brahma Bull bought for his fellow family members. Afterward, Banks also requested the Great One to buy a residence for her.

"Can he buy me a house? What's up Dwayne? I need a second house in LA [Los Angeles]."

Sasha Banks talked about training in Mexico amid WWE suspension

Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE programming since walking out of the company earlier this year due to an issue with the creative team. While her WWE status is still unclear, the Boss recently spent nearly a month in Mexico, where she trained with Lucha Libre legends like Juventud Guerrera.

The 30-year-old reflected on her time in Mexico during the conversation with Bayley. Check out her comments below:

"I miss Mexico so much. I still think about it every single day. I thought about it last night. I’m like, what a huge freakin’ crazy honor to live in a different country and let alone Mexico for my first time living out of the United States. Just to go out there and train Lucha Libre with all of these top legends that I grew up watching whether it was Ricky Marvin, ‘The Juice’ Juventud [Guerrera], Skayde who I had been looking for-for the past legit seven years. I’ve been such a fan of him and his work." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

Sasha Banks has stayed off the wrestling radar since her walkout. She has been busy with non-wrestling ventures ever since.

The Boss' is also slated to be present at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view in Japan. However, it's still unclear if she will be an on-screen character or will be present in the audience.

