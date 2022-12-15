Sasha Banks comments on training in Mexico during her ongoing WWE hiatus 

Following her trip to Mexico last month, absent WWE star Sasha Banks has detailed her experience training with Lucha Libre legend Juventud Guerrera.

Banks has not been seen on WWE TV since May 2022, after she and her tag partner Naomi walked out of the arena before RAW went on air. The duo was allegedly dissatisfied with their booking as Women's Tag Team Champions.

Speaking to her real-life friend and fellow WWE star Bayley on Instagram Live yesterday, The Boss highlighted how she recently worked with numerous Mexican wrestling veterans.

"I miss Mexico so much. I still think about it every single day. I thought about it last night. I’m like, what a huge freakin’ crazy honor to live in a different country and let alone Mexico for my first time living out of the United States. Just to go out there and train Lucha Libre with all of these top legends that I grew up watching whether it was Ricky Marvin, ‘The Juice’ Juventud [Guerrera], Skayde who I had been looking for-for the past legit seven years. I’ve been such a fan of him and his work." (H/T Post Wrestling)

If Sasha Banks never returns to WWE, she undoubtedly has had an incredible Hall of Fame-worthy career. She has captured the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Championships, in addition to main-eventing WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

WWE Hall of Famer on Sasha Banks' rumored next move

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Banks is expected to appear at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hall of Famer Teddy Long was asked for his thoughts on Banks and Naomi. In response, Long said:

"Well, the only thing we can do is we can wait and see what happens, you know what I mean. Because, like I said, in this business, everything is unpredictable. You never know, so as I said, I love them both, and I just wish the best for them both," said Teddy Long. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Check out the full view below:

Over the years, Sasha Banks has consistently expressed her admiration for Japanese wrestling and its culture. Fans of hers will be tuning in on January 4 to see if she appears at New Japan's biggest show of the year.

Do you think Sasha Banks will ever compete in WWE again? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes