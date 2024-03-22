Netflix makes a surprising decision regarding Vince McMahon documentary following Janel Grant lawsuit - Reports

WWE had announced all the way back in 2020 that they were partnering up with Netflix to produce a Vince McMahon documentary. Following the controversial lawsuit from Janel Grant, a surprising decision has seemingly been made about the documentary.

When WWE announced that they would be partnering with Netflix, it was revealed that this would be among the most expensive docuseries in history. It appears as though it is still in the works and will be released as a six-part series. However, it's hard to imagine how it could possibly only be six episodes considering that the lawsuit from Janel Grant is worth a whole episode, if not more.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Netflix will take the surprising decision of continuing with the Vince McMahon documentary despite the Janel Grant lawsuit.

Netflix executives and producers are likely well aware that they will be under a lot of scrutiny for the documentary. While many will hope that it will be an exposé, the fact that WWE is directly involved may have a lot of impact on the narrative that is presented.

However, it would be considered downright ignorant and even outrageous to some if the Janel Grant situation isn't addressed at all.

A major update on John Laurinaitis' recent action in the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant lawsuit

John Laurinaitis was another executive named in the lawsuit by Janel Grant. Rather than pairing up with his old boss, it appears as though Laurinaitis is taking an opposite approach, with a statement proclaiming that he was as much of a victim as Janel Grant was.

According to PWInsider, John Laurinaitis filed a waiver of service recently in a filing that stated he was aware of the lawsuit against him and Vince McMahon. He will respond to the lawsuit before a court within 60 days of March 15.

The wrestling and mainstream media will be peeled when John Laurinaitis responds and likely gives more insight into the allegations made by Janel Grant.

