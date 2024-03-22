Major update in the recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon; former WWE executive responds to allegations- Reports

Former WWE Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, has acknowledged the recent lawsuit filed against him.

Janel Grant filed a disturbing lawsuit earlier this year, alleging that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, along with John Laurinaitis, engaged in sexual trafficking and assault during her tenure as an employee at the company.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Laurinaitis filed a waiver of service yesterday with the United States District Court of Connecticut. In this filing, he notified the court that he was aware of the lawsuit against him and others.

John Laurinaitis waived the requirement for personal service of the lawsuit and affirmed that he would respond within 60 days of March 15. He is the first of the defendants in the case to respond to the lawsuit before the court.

Former WWE Executive John Laurinaitis earlier gave a statement through attorney

In the aforementioned lawsuit filed by Janel Grant earlier this year, John Laurinaitis was accused of repeated sexual assault.

In response, the former Head of Talent Relations of WWE issued a statement through his personal attorney, Edward Brennan. Brennan stated that Laurinaitis denies the allegations and labeled the lawsuit a "misguided complaint." He emphasized that Laurinaitis considers himself a victim, not a predator in this case. Brennan also asserted that Laurinaitis intends to vigorously defend himself against these charges.

“Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media. Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out.”

With Laurinaitis agreeing to respond before the court within the next two months, what other developments arise from the ongoing legal situation remains to be seen. Vince McMahon, on the other hand, has yet to respond to the lawsuit before the court.

