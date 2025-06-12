New Bloodline member set for WWE debut on this week's SmackDown - Reports 

Following Jacob Fatu's betrayal of Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2025, fans have wondered if The Bloodline, as we knew it, is finished. However, as per a new report, a new member of the Tongan family could be on his way up to the main roster and could appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Ad

For months, dissension was being teased within The Bloodline, with the United States Champion not getting along well with other members of the stable, especially Solo Sikoa. Though it looked like The Samoan Werewolf was helping Sikoa bring the MITB contract down, he stunned fans by pulling him down at the last moment.

Fatu then proceeded to brutalize Sikoa, which effectively ruled him out of the match. While fans were already excited to see the aftermath of the shocking turn of events on SmackDown, WWE is now seemingly planning another massive angle. As per PWInsider, Hikuleo, who has reportedly been under contract with the company for close to a year now, could be backstage at this week's Friday night show.

Ad

Trending

Check out the post below.

Expand Tweet

Going by the reports, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Triple H potentially introduce him to fans as soon as this week. It'll also be interesting to see if he aligns with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline or joins forces with Jacob Fatu, who's on his own now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!