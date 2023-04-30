New championships to debut after WWE Draft 2023 - Reports

WWE Draft 2023 is halfway through, with big names like Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and Edge being drafted into the blue brand. The company might have planned more excitement for the fans.

Ahead of the 2023 Draft, Triple H revealed that the new World Heavyweight Championship will be a part of the red brand going forward since Roman is on SmackDown. However, the World Heavyweight Championship might not be the only title set to debut in the coming weeks.

According to a recent report from Xero News, the company could also introduce multiple new titles after the draft. It is unclear exactly when the titles will be revealed.

"New titles incoming once draft over with. Not sure it this is this week or once the trades etc are done," stated Xero News' report.

This is an update on a report they sent a few days back stating that the company could debut new Tag Titles and also Women's Titles.

The report also didn't specify the nature or the names of the titles possibly set to debut soon. One could speculate whether the titles are Women's mid-card titles or just new designs for a few of the current championships.

Nonetheless, fans will be excited to see the new belts and the stars that ultimately win the new gold.

WWE Draft 2023 has changed the landscape of the company

The first night of WWE Draft 2023 took place on the April 28 episode of SmackDown, and the show truly featured some hot picks that will go on to shape the future of the promotion.

The first pick confirmed that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will remain on SmackDown alongside Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. As The Usos weren't eligible to be drafted on the first night of the draft, the twins could very well have The Bloodline if picked by RAW.

Another major change was RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's surprising move to SmackDown. Fans will now hope to see Rhea Ripley on RAW, and the two champions could simply exchange their belts, as fans witnessed after the 2021 edition of the Draft.

Cody Rhodes was drafted to RAW, meaning he cannot realistically challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed World Championship anytime in the near future. It will be interesting to see how the company books the continuation of the feud with both stars being on different brands.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : 0 votes