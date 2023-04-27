WWE is seemingly shaking up the norm and has already introduced a new title into the fold with the addition of the World Heavyweight Championship. Now a new report has given a glimpse into what the future title scene in the company is set to look like.

Triple H recently shocked the WWE roster as he unveiled a brand new world title. The new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at the Night of Champions premium live event on May 27, 2023. Top stars such as Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have already set their sights on the newly introduced gold.

However, it seems that the Chief Content Officer might not be done shaking up the title scene yet. Xero News has reported that there could be new tag titles arriving soon. The report added that separate tag titles could be introduced for each brand following the Draft. The championships are expected to be aptly renamed along with the women's titles.

It was further reported that the RAW and SmackDown branding could be removed so that the titles could be switched without being brand-specific. If this does eventually happen, it could mean that colored championships might be discontinued.

Xero News @NewsXero



Seems the Coloured titles will go.



However this bit is unconfirmed. Xero News @NewsXero Rumours are have that we will see more New Titles soon.



Hearing both brands to get New Tag Titles.



Raw titles to be renamed to be - World Tag Titles



Smackdown Tag Titles to be renamed to - WWE Tag Titles



Womens Titles will also get a name change Rumours are have that we will see more New Titles soon.Hearing both brands to get New Tag Titles.Raw titles to be renamed to be - World Tag TitlesSmackdown Tag Titles to be renamed to - WWE Tag TitlesWomens Titles will also get a name change One more bit of info it seems the Raw and Smackdown Branding will be gone so titles can switch brands etc and not be stuck to certain brands.Seems the Coloured titles will go.However this bit is unconfirmed. twitter.com/NewsXero/statu… One more bit of info it seems the Raw and Smackdown Branding will be gone so titles can switch brands etc and not be stuck to certain brands.Seems the Coloured titles will go.However this bit is unconfirmed. twitter.com/NewsXero/statu…

WWE reportedly has plans for top RAW Superstar to win the World Heavyweight Championship

Triple H made a game-changing announcement on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW as he introduced a new world title for the men's division. The title has been announced to be kept separate from The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and will land on whatever brand he isn't on following the Draft.

Recent reports have indicated that WWE already has a strong favorite in mind to win the World Heavyweight Championship. A report from GivemeSport via Wrestlevotes suggested that the company has chosen Seth Rollins as the 'leading candidate' to win the title.

The report added that Cody Rhodes might not be involved in the World Heavyweight Championship picture. He is expected to pursue Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship in the future.

The report also mentioned that WWE had discussed Shinsuke Nakamura as an out-of-the-box pick to win the new world title as a swerve for the fans. We'll only have to wait and see who walks away with the championship on May 27.

Do you want WWE to introduce new championships? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes