New updates on WrestleMania 38 weekend revealed - Reports

New information on WrestleMania 38 has come to light. Some WWE officials were reportedly in touch with AT&T Stadium for potential ideas relating to the mega event, including the prospect of holding the spectacle over two nights.

WrestleMania 38 is scheduled to emanate from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, in April next year. It was earlier reported that WrestleMania 38 will be a two-day event scheduled for Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, major concerns over a two-day event were surrounding planning, security, insurance, cost of production, length, and WWE were exploring all possible options.

The company also reportedly posed the idea of holding WrestleMania on Sunday, followed by Monday Night RAW at the same venue with a 40,000 seat setup.

The go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 38, however, cannot be accommodated at the American Airlines Center in Dallas since the Dallas Mavericks have the venue booked for that date. FOX was looking to do a live show, so the option of taping the show ahead of time may not be possible.

WWE has also shown interest in Gerald Ford Stadium for holding RAW and SmackDown. Gerald Ford Stadium has a capacity of 32,000 people.

WWE & AEW Rumors @WWEAEWRumors The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that #WWE has contacted AT&T Stadium with potential ideas for Wrestlemania 38, including a two-day event, which was rumored earlier this month. One of the ideas is to have #WWE Raw and #SmackDown at Gerald Ford Stadium. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that #WWE has contacted AT&T Stadium with potential ideas for Wrestlemania 38, including a two-day event, which was rumored earlier this month. One of the ideas is to have #WWERaw and #SmackDown at Gerald Ford Stadium.

WrestleMania 38 main event remains undecided

Roman Reigns' opponent is still undecided for WrestleMania 38. It was initially being teased that WWE would pull out all the stops to have The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at the event.

But this potential main event may have to wait until The Show of Shows returns to Los Angeles.

Lesnar vs. Reigns was another option, but WWE fast-tracked the match for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which made sense from a money standpoint.

Also Read

Which matches would you like to see at WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below.

Becky Lynch had a secret message for Liv Morgan before she took time off. Find out what it was here!

Edited by Kartik Arry