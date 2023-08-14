New WWE SmackDown stable set to add another member – Reports

SmackDown has introduced fresh new additions into its fold with the re-emergence of Bobby Lashley starting a new stable in WWE with the Street Profits. According to recent reports, the freshly formed stable is not complete yet and could be adding another member into their ranks.

The Street Profits returned to interrupt a tag team match on SmackDown a few weeks back, as they took out every superstar involved. This unprompted attack would become clear as they began to share their time with Bobby Lashley in backstage segments. These segments showed them bonding and showed signs that they have formed an official alliance.

The All Mighty also indicated in their previous WWE backstage segment to Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford that "SmackDown needs new blood", hinting at bringing in new young stars. Xero News has now reported that the blue brand stable is set to add a new member to their group.

It's unconfirmed as of yet who this could be since no name was revealed, but it was noted that it's an African American NXT star that hasn't been on TV as of late.

We'll have to wait and see who The All Mighty chooses to pick up next for his stable with the Street Profits on SmackDown.

WWE veteran comments on Bobby Lashley's alliance with the Street Profits

Dutch Mantell has opened up about his thoughts on Bobby Lashley's recent alliance with the Street Profits on SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion returned from a brief hiatus and started to spend his time with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in backstage segments. The trio would engage in conversations for the next era of SmackDown, and might be inclined to introduce the fans to it soon enough.

Lashley would then transform the Street Profits into a new look for them, in his vision, during their recent appearances, and is looking to do it with more stars. Former WWE Manager, Dutch Mantell talked about this alliance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and stated that the trio is off to a great start on the blue brand and is quite interested in seeing the future direction of this stable.

"Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits are interesting at this point, and let’s see how they [WWE] handle them. They got a good start, so let’s see how they handle that," Dutch Mantell said.

Bobby Lashley also led another stable, The Hurt Business, to huge popularity within the company and is looking to recreate the same magic once again with The Street Profits.

