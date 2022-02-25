Backstage update on why Edge's WWE RAW promo was kept vague - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Edge's promo on RAW saw him announcing an open challenge to anyone who thought they could face him. The promo left a big question mark about his WrestleMania opponent, with no one being named within the segment.

It seems that the vagueness of the Rated-R superstar's opponent was done intentionally with him talking about wanting to make his Mania match "Phenomenal."

WrestleVotes has reported that the WWE creative has left a lot of space for flexibility in every storyline coming up for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

This could mean that the plans for the WrestleMania 38 card may be subject to potential change. WrestleVotes took to their Twitter account to report:

“We are roughly 5 weeks out & I’m told the WM card is still very fluid. Hence the reason for the vague Edge promo, the 2 week delay on the tag title match & the MSG title defense for Brock. Creative is leaving a ton of space in nearly every storyline to allow major flexibility.”

AJ Styles has been predicted as Edge's WrestleMania Opponent

Several superstars can benefit from The Rated-R Superstar's open challenge, including Damian Priest, Riddle, and Finn Balor.

But the most likely opponent seems to be AJ Styles. After months of rumors floating about both superstars facing each other, the biggest hint came over on RAW.

The 11-time world champion laid out his open challenge by mentioning the word "Phenomenal" in his promo:

"I still dream about walking down that aisle at WrestleMania, soaking in all that energy that you give me so I can be phenomenal."

The WWE Universe is hyped about the potential dream match between these top superstars, with Phenomenal being the word mostly related to Styles.

