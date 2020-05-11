Interesting reason why Vince McMahon's office wasn't damaged at WWE Money In The Bank

Vince isn't happy

Tonight's Money In The Bank PPV was one of the most unique presentations WWE has ever done. The two Money In The Bank Ladder matches were held inside the WWE Headquarters, with all participants starting from the ground floor and making their way to the roof.

The Superstars didn't shy away from destroying everything they saw in their paths, but fans might have noticed that Vince McMahon's office was left untouched during the match. A short bit from the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match saw AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan hitting each other with no end in sight. The two made their way into Vince's office and stopped the tussle when they realized that the head-honcho was there.

Vince McMahon yelled at the duo and told them to get out. Both Bryan and Styles left the spot, came back to fix the chairs, and left after closing the doors behind them. Vince proceeded to apply some hand sanitizer on his hands and got back to work.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNewsCo is now reporting that as per a source, a writer suggested that Superstars engage in battle inside Vince's office. The boss didn't agree with the idea of his office getting trashed. Most importantly, Vince didn't want anyone near the dinosaur bones that were displayed on his wall.

Money In The Bank 2020 didn't disappoint the WWE Universe

Money In The Bank PPV was well received by the WWE Universe if the social media reaction to the show is anything to go by. Despite the WWE Chairman making sure that the action didn't involve his office getting destroyed, the Superstars made it a point to trash the rest of the premises, as they made their way to the top.

In the end, AJ Styles and King Corbin went at it on top of the ladder and it seemed that one of them was going to win the briefcase. In a surprising turn of events, Elias attacked Corbin, and the briefcase fell into the hands Otis as AJ fumbled the same. The Heavy Machinery member now holds the briefcase, and an opportunity at a title match somewhere down the line.