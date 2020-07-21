Possible spoiler on Mustafa Ali's WWE return

PWInsider reports that Mustafa Ali is present at Monday's RAW tapings at the WWE Performance Center. While it has not been confirmed or noted by PWInsider, there is a possibility that he makes his WWE return either on tonight's episode of RAW or on next week's show.

It was revealed that WWE would be taping two episodes of RAW today and it was added in a separate report from PWInsider that the tapings didn't start on time as Vince McMahon changed his mind about the original scripts.

Mustafa Ali's WWE status

Mustafa Ali has not wrestled since his match against Drew Gulak on the SmackDown episode on February 7, 2020.

It was reported last month that the WWE had quietly moved the former 205 Live Superstar to RAW on its website.

WWE would later list him as a SmackDown talent again, which added to the confusion about his status in the company.

Ali had put out a Tweet in June in which he seemingly expressed his frustration at not being featured on WWE TV.

"Yeah man. It's real nice to be in your prime and wanting to use the exposure you get to bring light to serious topics, but instead forced to the sidelines for reasons beyond your control. Real nice to not be allowed to do what you're passionate about."

ꎇꀤꈤꀷ ꎭꏂ ꌃꏂꎇꂦꋪꏂ ꀤ ꎇꀤꈤꀷ ꌩꂦꀎ https://t.co/OGIOtoFfnf — The Message (@TheMessageWWE) May 6, 2020

Advertisement

Dave Meltzer also confirmed in a past edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mustafa Ali was originally planned to be revealed as the mystery hacker on SmackDown.

The mystery hacker vignettes and glitches were a regular feature for weeks; however, the angle has not been mentioned on WWE programming for a considerable amount of time.

There is a possibility that the WWE may have dropped the angle altogether, but we have no confirmation about the same.

It's no secret that Ali has been aching to return to action. WWE is also currently struggling to work with a depleted roster due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mustafa Ali's comeback would ideally freshen things up. How would you book his WWE return? Would you like to see WWE reignite the mystery hacker storyline? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.