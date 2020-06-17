Mustafa Ali reportedly quietly shifted to RAW

This could prove to be a huge boost for the Monday Night RAW roster.

Mustafa Ali was moved up to SmackDown in late 2018.

WWE has been usually known to have a Brand Draft or Superstar Shakeup after the WrestleMania season, but this year things have been different. One of the major reasons for the same has been the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has forced WWE to change a lot of their plans. But the company is slowly and quietly shaking up the rosters of all their brands and as per the latest reports, the next name in this list is Mustafa Ali.

PWInsider has reported that SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali has quietly been shifted to Monday Night RAW. Debuting in WWE in 2016, Mustafa Ali initially competed in the cruiserweight division on 205 Live where he had numerous great matches and feuds but was unable to capture the Cruiserweight Championship. Impressed by his performance, WWE moved him up to SmackDown in late 2018 and he was set to receive a huge push before it got halted due to his leg injury.

As per the reports, Mustafa Ali will now be joining the roster of RAW whenever he returns to action. We recently saw AJ Styles being traded to SmackDown with "future trade considerations" for RAW. Could this be that trade?

Mustafa Ali is being speculated by many to be the Mystery Hacker

It has been a few months since a Mystery Hacker has appeared in WWE, keeping an eye on the entire WWE roster and revealing some major secrets. While the identity of the Superstar playing the gimmick hasn't been revealed, many fans are speculating Mustafa Ali to be the one behind it.

The reasons are many - the glowing symbol that appears in the Mystery Hacker's segments is similar to the one that Mustafa Ali has on his gloves and mask during his entrance. Also, Mustafa Ali's history with him being in the Police force previously makes him an ideal candidate for the gimmick.

While the Mystery Hacker was targeting SmackDown Superstars initially, he recently posted a video including many RAW Superstars as well.

ꀤ ꌚꏂꏂ ꌩꂦꀎꋪ ꒒ꀤꏂꌚ pic.twitter.com/ncHZVbbkTM — The Message (@TheMessageWWE) May 28, 2020