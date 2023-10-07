Potential spoiler on WWE's plans for recently promoted NXT star - Reports

Plans for a recently called-up 28-year-old WWE Superstar have potentially been revealed.

It was reported earlier today that Dragon Lee has been quietly called up to the main roster. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that he impressed in his match against Dominik Mysterio, and it sped up his timetable to be called up to the main roster. Lee signed with the company in December 2022 and made his in-ring debut at NXT Stand & Deliver earlier this year.

He served as the special guest referee for the North American Championship match at NXT No Mercy. Trick Williams defeated Dominik Mysterio at the premium live event to capture the title, but Dirty Dom won it back this past Tuesday night on NXT.

A new report from Ringside News has confirmed that Dragon Lee is officially on the main roster. The luchador will reportedly be a part of the SmackDown roster moving forward on WWE television. Insider account BWE noted that there was always a plan to bring him up to the main roster, but it would have taken a few weeks.

Expand Tweet

Dragon Lee will be in action tonight on WWE SmackDown

This week's edition of the blue brand is the go-home show for Fastlane tomorrow night.

Tonight's show will air live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Asuka and Charlotte Flair are scheduled to team up against Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and Bayley. Iyo Sky will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Flair and Asuka tomorrow night at the premium live event.

Dragon Lee is scheduled to battle former United States Champion Austin Theory in a singles match. RAW stars Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and The Judgment Day are advertised for tonight's show. John Cena will also appear tonight before he teams up with LA Knight to face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane.

Expand Tweet

Dragon Lee has capitalized on his opportunity in NXT and has become a main-roster talent. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for him in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

Which NXT stars would you like to see called up to WWE's main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.