News on if there is real-life backstage heat on veteran Superstar for leaving RETRIBUTION

Former RETRIBUTION member Mercedes Martinez returned to NXT during this week's episode and attacked Io Shirai. Fightful had reported a few weeks ago that Martinez had told the WWE officials that she was not interested in being a part of the RETRIBUTION.

WWE promptly took Martinez away from the faction and the storyline, and she took a small break from TV until her recent NXT return.

A new Fightful Select report has revealed that there is 'no significant' heat on Mercedes Martinez for rejecting the RETRIBUTION spot. A person on RAW told Fightful that Mercedes Martinez didn't ruin anything by expressing her desire to leave the stable. It was noted that the plans for RETRIBUTION weren't affected by Martinez wanting out of the storyline.

Mercedes Martinez's career, WWE signing and RETRIBUTION

Mercedes Martinez is one of the most experienced female performers in the WWE as the wrestler of Puerto Rican descent has been wrestling since 2000. Martinez has worked for several promotions during her career, including Ring of Honor, World Xtreme Wrestling, Shimmer, Women Superstars Uncensored, and many other indie companies.

Martinez is a respected name in the business, who finally signed a full-time WWE contract in January 2020. Mercedes would go on to make her main roster debut as a RETRIBUTION member on RAW in September earlier this year.

However, Mercedes Martinez told the WWE management that she no longer wished to be a part of the RETRIBUTION angle. WWE obliged and have sent her to NXT, where she looked great on her first night back.

Mercedes Martinez has been positioned for an NXT Women's Championship angle with Io Shirai, and the veteran also later said that she was not done with Rhea Ripley.

What do you guys think? Did WWE make the right call by sending Mercedes Martinez back to the Black-and-Gold brand?