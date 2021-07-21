Big change to Rhea Ripley's WWE character - Reports

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is now currently seen as a babyface in WWE. Ripley was most recently in a feud with Charlotte Flair and lost her title to the Queen at Money in the Bank.

Ripley was called up to the main roster from NXT earlier this year, debuting on RAW in March. She won the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 37 when she defeated Asuka. Ripley held the NXT UK Women's Championship as well as the NXT Women's Championship before she moved to RAW.

As per PWInsider, officials backstage in WWE now consider Rhea Ripley as a babyface. The move has reportedly happened over the last few weeks.

"Going forward, Rhea Ripley is considered a babyface. This had quietly happened over the last few weeks but we are told it was made clear internally that going forward, she is now 100% a babyface. Ripley was initially brought in as a heel."

Ripley was a heel on her arrival at RAW in March. She has feuded with Asuka and Charlotte Flair on the Red brand, but could move on to a new feud following her defeat to Flair.

Rhea Ripley on if she prefers being a heel or babyface in WWE

In an interview earlier this year, Rhea Ripley stated that she wants her character to be "nasty" and feels comfortable doing that in WWE.

"I feel more comfortable going out and kicking butt. So, pretty much being the nasty part of myself. I feel a lot more comfortable doing that. Whether people like me or hate me. For some reason, when I was was doing the same thing in NXT UK, people loved me, so I was trying to be the bad guy as much as possible. But people still loved me for some reason and that is why I ended up turning face," said Ripley.

You can hate.

You can chant for others.

But you cannot deny that @MsCharlotteWWE and I kill it EVERY DAM TIME! #MITB — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 19, 2021

She did also state that she had become "soft" and that people were taking advantage of her in the ring, so she decided to return to her old character of taking everyone out.

