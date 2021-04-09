Rhea Ripley says she grew "very, very soft" working as a face

Rhea Ripley has commented on working as both a face and a heel, saying she grew "very, very soft" playing the part of the hero.

In a recent interview with Vibe & Wrestling in the lead-up to WrestleMania 37, the number one contender to the RAW Women's Champion said she had always preferred playing the bad guy. However, the fans had sometimes cheered her regardless of her actions.

ViBe & Wrestling interviews Rhea Ripley: “I prefer to be the nasty part of myself” https://t.co/Ktf1L0lue2 — ViBe & Wrestling (WWE ➡ #WrestleMania) (@vibe_wrestling) April 9, 2021

Ripley said this led to her "turning face" and exploring the other side of her character, but that she was much more in-tune with the "nasty" version of her persona.

Here's what Rhea Ripley had to say:

"I feel more comfortable going out and kicking butt. So, pretty much being the nasty part of myself. I feel a lot more comfortable doing that. Whether people like me or hate me. For some reason, when I was was doing the same thing in NXT UK, people loved me, so I was trying to be the bad guy as much as possible. But people still loved me for some reason and that is why I ended up turning face. Over that time on NXT UK I grew very, very soft and I didn´t like it. I started helping people but then people weren´t helping me, so it’s time to go back to the old Rhea Ripley and just take everyone out and take what I want."

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to take on Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 this weekend. She is a former NXT Women's Champion and NXT UK Women's Champion.

Rhea Ripley turned heel on Asuka on RAW

Rhea Ripley turned on Asuka before their match this weekend

Despite literally flipping the table on its head during their contract signing, questions still remained over Rhea Ripley's stance heading into her WrestleMania match against Asuka.

However, this past week on RAW, the Australian star put any doubts firmly to bed when she attacked Asuka while the pair were working together as a tag team.

If Rhea Ripley is successful in claiming the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania, it will mark one of the fastest times any superstar has won a version of a world title since joining the main roster.