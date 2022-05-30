Seth Rollins allegedly spotted watching AEW Double or Nothing 2022 media scrum

An action-packed AEW Double or Nothing ended with CM Punk winning a high-stakes main event. Several people hopped on to social media to tune into the media scrum as it featured the new AEW World Champion, a passionate Tony Khan, and many other stars.

Interestingly enough, Seth Rollins was also watching the media scrum, as highlighted by @DrainBamager on Twitter.

Here's a screenshot that allegedly shows Rollins joining the live media interaction on Twitter after Double or Nothing:

Drain Or Nothing #TeamHangman @DrainBamager Seth Rollins was watching the AEW Media Scrum live on Twitter... LMFAO!!!! Seth Rollins was watching the AEW Media Scrum live on Twitter... LMFAO!!!! https://t.co/bGGtGJeT3a

It's no secret that WWE and AEW stars watch each other's shows. Big Damo, fka Killian Dain, had revealed during a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling that NXT locker room members were often eager to witness the big matches on AEW's cards.

Additionally, many wrestlers on either side of the competing promotions are friends in real life and still regularly stay in touch. Seth Rollins and CM Punk have known each other for a long time, and the WWE star would have presumably been happy to see Punk become a world champion again.

What happened at AEW Double or Nothing 2022?

The latest All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view was seemingly overshadowed by the ongoing dispute between MJF and Tony Khan. The 26-year-old star managed to show up at Double or Nothing and was squashed by a dominant Wardlow, who executed ten brutal powerbombs.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker won their respective finals matches and were crowned the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winners.

The Anarchy in the Arena match was chaotic as advertised, with The Jericho Appreciation Society emerging victorious.

CM Punk and "Hangman" Adam Page closed out Double or Nothing with the longest match on the card. The wrestlers had nearly 26 minutes to tell their story in the ring as Punk picked up the final pinfall with the GTS.

Tony Khan and his team stacked the pay-per-view with some big moments - including multiple debuts - and you can check out the complete results and highlights right here.

