Spoilers on where Matt Riddle is heading amidst reports of main roster call-up

Matt Riddle is heading to the main roster

As previously reported, NXT Superstar Matt Riddle is set to make the jump to the main roster soon. While reporting the same, Wrestling Observer hadn't mentioned whether Riddle would be promoted to RAW or SmackDown.

As per the latest report by PWInsider, Riddle is headed to WWE SmackDown. The website states that multiple sources have confirmed that The King of Bros will be promoted to the blue brand. Riddle is scheduled to face Timothy Thatcher in a 'Cage Fight' on the upcoming edition of WWE NXT.

WWE had recently announced that the bout will be officiated by Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. This came as a surprise to many, as Angle was among the ones who had recently been released by WWE.

Matt Riddle has spent the entirety of his WWE career in NXT

Riddle kicked off the year by forming a tag team with Pete Dunne, and the duo went on to win the NXT Tag Team titles by defeating Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

When the Coronavirus pandemic struck, Dunne couldn't travel to the USA, and thus Riddle was given a new partner in Thatcher. The association didn't last long, and the duo lost the titles to Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel), after Thatcher walked out on Riddle. Thus a rivalry kicked off between the two Superstars, and it seems like it will culminate inside the steel structure.

Riddle, although having spent the entirety of his WWE career in NXT, has feuded with several WWE legends on social media in the past, most notably Goldberg.

Riddle targeted Goldberg back in 2019, when the latter made his return to face The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. The two had a backstage confrontation at WWE SummerSlam 2019.

With AJ Styles already having been traded to SmackDown, Riddle's arrival will only strengthen the roster of the blue brand. It remains to be seen who will be Riddle's first target when he makes the jump to SmackDown, and whether we are getting closer to the much-anticipated Riddle vs Brock Lesnar match that the NXT Superstar has been wanting to have for years.