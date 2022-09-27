Update on the future of WWE NXT following change to 'white and gold'

There has been an apparent update on the future philosophy of WWE NXT, as it moves into its "white and gold" era.

NXT has undergone some huge changes throughout the past twelve months. Transitioning to NXT 2.0 at the tail end of 2021, it saw a number of considerable changes to its backroom staff and talent roster. Also changed were the brand's hiring policies and overall philosophy. It was decided that the former black-and-gold brand would revert to a development system with a new name and a new color scheme. They also focused on hiring young, non-wrestling athletes.

Following the creative takeover of Triple H, the brand once again changed its color scheme, seemingly to white-and-gold. Now, it appears more details have emerged on the future philosophy of NXT in its new era. According to The Wrestling Observer, the "2.0" that was added to the show's title is set to be dropped. The show will, however, continue its policy of only hiring younger talent.

“No more 2.0, it’s just NXT again. They’re going back to the old colors. But the same philosophy in the sense of mostly younger guys coming in, and younger women coming in and everything.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

On the latest edition of WWE NXT, former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov returned to confront Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh.

When is WWE NXT's next Premium Live Event?

NXT is set to host its next Premium Live Event, NXT Halloween Havoc, on Saturday, October 22nd.

At the event, Bron Breakker will supposedly defend his NXT Championship against both Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. Carmelo Hayes, Wes Lee, and two other superstars will compete for the vacant North American Championship.

Former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa ended Hayes' dominant second run with the belt. However, the new Bloodline member was forced to vacate the title having been moved to SmackDown following Clash at the Castle.

