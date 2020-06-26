WWE Extreme Rules to reportedly feature a cinematic match, interesting details revealed

WWE could be planning something interesting for "Extreme Rules: The Horror Show".

Extreme Rules will air on July 19 and will emanate from the WWE Performance Center!

Extreme Rules: The Horror Show

The upcoming WWE PPV, Extreme Rules is all set to feature a very interesting cinematic match. As seen last week on SmackDown, Bray Wyatt is back and has again set his eyes on Braun Strowman's Universal Championship. The Universal Champion will reportedly defend his title against Bray Wyatt in a cinematic match at Extreme Rules, which is set to air on the WWE Netword on July 19.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc revealed the following details about the cinematic match being planned for Extreme Rules.

The plan is to have various spots and storytelling telling of their past to the present. They want to go back to what made the Boneyard match special "but in a Bray Wyatt kind of way." Wyatt is said to be heavily involved in creating this match along with Jeremy Borash. Triple H will be involved as well when it comes time to film along with a few others. They are trying to keep this shoot close to the vest.

Locations are being scouted for filming as this will be another overnight shoot outdoors. Michael P.S. Hayes, who was involved with some of the other cinematic matches, won't be involved as he is having hip surgery, although he may have some input into putting together the story.

One source noted to me that this will be a cross between a Terminator and a horror movie, noting Bray's ability to always revive himself. The plan is for the match to be more action packed than Wyatt's "Firefly Funhouse" match against John Cena at WrestleMania this past April.

WWE have confirmed that the full title of this year’s Extreme Rules is “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” via an article on https://t.co/aBL0CeB0Hu — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 26, 2020

As revealed earlier, WWE Extreme Rules this year has the tagline "The Horror Show". This new headline started speculation among the fans as to what the company might be planning for the upcoming PPV.

As per the above report, the cinematic match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules could have a horror movie feel around it. If there's anyone on the WWE roster who can perfectly tell a horror story in such a fashion, it has to be Bray Wyatt, who is reportedly involved heavily in creating the match.

So far, two matches have been confirmed for "Extreme Rules: The Horror Show" next month. Drew McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler, and Asuka will be defending her RAW Women's Championship against one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion, Sasha Banks.

Stay tuned for more updates and reports about WWE Extreme Rules!