WWE has plans for 37-year-old to "grow" following impeccable performance at Night of Champions

WWE's first Saudi Arabia show in 2023 was a major success. The company knows how to book a big fight. All the contests that were part of the "Triple Main Event" delivered, and then some.

Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Mustafa Ali, who had the strong backing of the Jeddah crowd. While it would not have made sense to book the 37-year-old to go over The Ring General, his performance stood out nonetheless.

A report by BWE via Ringside News has now revealed that the company wants to help Ali "grow" on the main roster, specifically Monday Night RAW.

Mustafa Ali earlier claimed that he wanted to go back to NXT as he hoped to help younger talents by working with them. However, Triple H and the creative team seemingly have different plans for him.

"Ali always wanted to work with Talents in NXT and help the next generation out. Although there are plans for him to grow on Raw."

In early 2019, Mustafa Ali was rumored to get the opportunity to face then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan (currently Bryan Danielson) at WrestleMania 35. However, his injury forced the company to replace him with Kofi Kingston, and the rest was history. Ali got to challenge for the title against Bryan at Fastlane that year.

The 37-year-old is yet to win a title in the global juggernaut promotion. Kofi Kingston even revealed not too long ago that there were plans for him to face Ali at WrestleMania 37, but they were ultimately scrapped.

It remains to be seen if this push will be the one that puts Ali on the map as a credible WWE Superstar after years of bad booking.

Mustafa Ali wants a one-on-one match with WWE SmackDown star

Speaking to Talk 100.3 this weekend, Mustafa Ali revealed that he hopes to wrestle Montez Ford, who he believes is an "incredible athlete."

"Some people say he's more charismatic than me, better dressed than me, better looking than me. I'd like to settle the score, have a little competition with Montez Ford. I like Angelo. It's Montez Ford that I have an issue with [laughs]. Angelo, we're cool. I would love to get in the ring with Montez. He's an incredible athlete, the most charismatic guy we have on the roster. Mustafa and Montez would tear it up."

Montez Ford is yet another WWE star who has been criminally underutilized of late, considering his potential to become a megastar.

