Matt Riddle

Former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle has finally made his way to WWE's main roster after spending a considerable amount of time in NXT. The King of Bros wrestled his last NXT match this past week in what was a Cage Fight against Timothy Thatcher. Reports had been coming in over the past few days stating that Riddle was all set to make a jump to SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle introduced a video package tonight, followed by a pre-recorded promo by SmackDown's newest employee. Now, the official Twitter handle of WrestleVotes is stating that the higher-ups in WWE have very 'high' hopes from Riddle on the main roster. Check out the tweet below:

Those in power have very “high” hopes for Matt Riddle on SmackDown. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 30, 2020

Matt Riddle has the potential to be a top star on the main roster

This could be an indication that the ones in power see Riddle as someone who could do very well during his main roster stint. Riddle is a former UFC fighter who made his way to WWE NXT in 2018. Riddle oozes charisma and is pretty good when it comes to in-ring work. During his 2-year NXT stint, Riddle won the promotion's Tag Team titles on one occasion with Pete Dunne.

Riddle is also known for occasionally stirring the pot on social media and has targeted several WWE legends on Twitter in the past. Riddle was pretty vocal while criticizing WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg when the latter returned to WWE last year.

Additionally, Riddle has stated in multiple interviews that he wants to be the one to retire Brock Lesnar. This led to a rumored backstage confrontation between Riddle and Lesnar at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV, where Lesnar apparently told him that they would never have a program together.

Now that Riddle is officially a SmackDown Superstar, only time will tell how WWE utilizes him on the main roster. Many fans are hoping for at least an in-ring altercation with Goldberg, if not a full-fledged program that culminates in a match.