WWE's plans to give Chelsea Green a new name revealed

As we had reported earlier via Fightful Select, Vince McMahon had a meeting with Chelsea Green before she made her SmackDown debut.

Fightful Select released a follow-up report and stated that WWE had plans of also changing Chelsea Green's name before her return. It has been revealed that there were creative plans to either change Chelsea Green's name or for her to have a nickname. The plans were being discussed on the day she made her SmackDown debut on November 13th.

'Victorious' was revealed as the proposed name, which most likely was set to be her moniker. However, people within the WWE raised concerns about the possible trademark issues that could arise with regards to a name change.

The report added that 'Green' and 'Victorious' were part of the internal rundowns for SmackDown. There was also a plan for Chelsea Green to use her new moniker during a post-match interview after SmackDown. The plan never came to fruition due to her untimely injury.

Fightful had also reported on the day of her SmackDown debut that Chelsea Green was the original choice to win the Survivor Series qualifying match on SmackDown.

Chelsea Green's injury status

The former NXT Superstar broke her left wrist in the match, and a decision was made to change the finish. Liv Morgan picked up the win and booked her spot in the SmackDown Women's Survivor Series team.

Chelsea Green has since undergone surgery to fix her broken arm, and she released a statement on Instagram after the setback. The Instagram post also had X-ray images of her left wrist.

Chelsea Green had been waiting on the sidelines for months before she was brought back to SmackDown. While there were rumors of her involvement with RETRIBUTION, WWE realized that Green has the potential to make it big on her own.

Chelsea Green is a highly-rated talent whose WWE career hasn't taken off due to multiple injuries. Green will be back after she fully recuperates from her latest injury, and we hope that she gets a fair share of the spotlight. The fact that Vince McMahon had a positive meeting with Chelsea Green paints a positive picture regarding her future in the company.