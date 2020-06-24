WWE stable reportedly in line for a Tag Team push on RAW

WWE RAW Tag Team Division is set to welcome a new threat.

The team of Andrade and Angel Garza are expected to challenge for the titles soon.

The Street Profits could have new challengers soon

WWE RAW Superstars and Andrade and Angel Garza were involved in altercations in the recent weeks but their manager Zelina Vega evidently worked hard to bring them both on the same page. The backstage reports now suggest that both Angel Garza and Andrade are now in line for a huge Tag Team push on RAW.

As noted by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE intends to push Andrade and Angel Garza into the Tag Team division of the Red brand. The two Superstars are believed to engage in a tag team title feuds and could be pushed for the championships in the coming weeks.

I see gold in our future 🤩



Also, #TwoBuckChuck https://t.co/L24SQ7Aw5U — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) June 23, 2020

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, we saw Angel Garza and Andrade attack The Street Profits after the latter successfully defended their Tag Team titles against The Viking Raiders. Before that, there Zelina Vega was momentarily shown smiling and her plan for the night became clear when Andrade and Garza decided to lay attach on the Champions.

For now, it is uncertain if Andrade and Garza will find themselves winning the RAW Tag Team Championships. However, they are expected to pose a serious threat to the titles in the coming weeks. They could also be the ones to challenge The Street Profits for their titles at WWE's upcoming PPV, Extreme Rules.

There's also a high chance that Andrade and Garza will first feud with former RAW Tag Team Champions, the Viking Raiders. It will be interesting to see how WWE will book them in the tag team division in the coming weeks.

The Tag Team title feud on WWE RAW

After winning the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36, the Street Profits have worked hard to establish themselves as dominant champions on the Red brand. Their most recent rivalry was with the Viking Raiders as the two teams worked on a lot of things to deliver entertaining segments in the last couple of months.

From Basketball to axe-throwing competitions, this rivalry indeed saw it all. Finally, both teas locked horned in a championship match on this week's episode of RAW. The Viking Raiders believed that everything that The Street Profits can do in WWE, they can do it better.

Unfortunately for the former RAW Tag Team Champions, that was the not the case when the two teams squared off in a brilliant match last night. The Street Profits successfully defended their titles against The Viking Raiders and will now look for their next challengers in WWE.