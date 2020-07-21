Next week's WWE RAW reportedly taped; huge SummerSlam confrontation revealed

After WWE Extreme Rules, the company is ready to begin its build to The Biggest Party of The Summer, SummerSlam. While not much was revealed on this past week's episode of WWE RAW, it has been reported that WWE is planning to kick off its road to SummerSlam next week.

Huge SummerSlam plans revealed for next week's WWE RAW

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, we saw Dolph Ziggler literally beg Drew McIntyre to give him another shot at the WWE Championship. The WWE Champion initially declined Ziggler's plea but gave him another chance when The Showoff told him that he could pick the stipulation for their next match.

At WWE Extreme Rules, Ziggler chose a stipulation that favored him but came up short. He lured The Scottish Psychopath with the same offer, and McIntyre accepted the challenge but told him that he would reveal the stipulation before the bell rings for their match.

It has been reported by the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has taped next week's episode of WWE RAW on Monday night. If the report is to be believed, Drew McIntyre's match against Dolph Ziggler will be aired next week.

It has also been revealed that an angle between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton will be shot on WWE RAW to set up their WWE Title match at SummerSlam. It was earlier reported that the promotion would be going ahead with Randy Orton as Drew McIntyre's next challenger and the two will face each other at SummerSlam. That was the original plan for today's episode of WWE RAW, but that was changed when Vince McMahon tore up the script, altering plans for the episode.

If one believes this report, then Drew McIntyre will retain his WWE Championship next week to defend it against The Viper in August. SummerSlam is set to emanate from the Performance Center and will air on the 23rd of August. Initially, WWE had planned to get Brock Lesnar on board for the event but nixed those plans when it realized that there wouldn't be a LIVE audience in attendance.