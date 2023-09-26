Nia Jax to face a 29-year-old WWE Superstar on RAW - Reports

Nia Jax will apparently compete in a match for the first time since returning to WWE. According to recent reports, the former RAW Women's Champion will face a relatively younger talent who recently joined the main roster.

Jax has been on a tear since annihilating Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on her return. Last week, she sabotaged a tag team match and attacked all four participants. One of them was the former protege of Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark.

According to Xero News, Nia Jax and Zoey Stark will cross paths again on the red brand this week. Jax attacked Stark and her tag-team partner Shayna Baszler last week during their match against the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Considering Stark's character, she might confront the former champion, leading to a fight on RAW.

"Nia Meets Zoe #BWE," reports Xero News.

Zoey Stark accompanied WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus during her feud against the current NXT Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, which ended at Payback. She also faced The Man in a singles contest in the main event of RAW.

Although she couldn't beat Becky Lynch, the young star pushed her opponent to the limit. Stark can hold her own in the ring against Jax as well.

Dutch Mantell is worried about Nia Jax's Bonzai drop

During her previous run with WWE, Jax had a reputation for injuring fellow wrestlers during fights. One incident happened during a segment on RAW before Survivor Series 2018, where Nia accidentally broke Becky Lynch's nose and gave her a concussion, which resulted in the company changing plans for the premium live event.

Jax also gave a concussion to Kairi Sane in 2020. There is a general belief among fans of Nia not being safe in the ring.

When Nia Jax gave Rhea Ripley a bonsai drop following a headbutt, many fans were legitimately concerned about The Eradicator. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Dutch Mantell raised his concerns regarding the move.

"She [Nia Jax] has so much talk about her hurting people," Mantell said. "She did that sit-down on Rhea. Now, she can do it on Rhea – Rhea's a pretty big girl – but some of those other girls, I think she'd crush them because she moves pretty well, but I don't know if she could control that weight." [From 0:40 – 1:02]

