Nick Aldis set to announce signing of popular WWE Superstar on SmackDown - Reports

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be a big episode as it will feature fallout from Survivor Series. It's now believed that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will be announcing a big acquisition for the blue brand.

WWE previously announced that Randy Orton will make his return to SmackDown on tonight's show. After being out of action since May 2022, The Viper returned in the WarGames main event at Survivor Series last Saturday, then made his return to RAW on Monday night. This will be Orton's first SmackDown appearance since the May 20th, 2022 episode.

The Apex Predator stated on RAW that he is out to get The Bloodline. WWE has not announced exactly what the future Hall of Famer will be doing on tonight's show, but a new report from BWE indicates that Orton will be announced as the newest exclusive signee for the SmackDown brand.

The storyline going into tonight's show is that Aldis has invited the 43-year-old to SmackDown. This adds to speculation on the General Manager being the one to announce Orton as the newest member of the blue brand roster tonight. The report also indicated that Orton's appearance will be the show-closing segment.

The official WWE roster currently has Orton listed as a free agent. However, that should change following tonight's episode. He was listed as a RAW Superstar before he went down with the injury last year.

