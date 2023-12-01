"Don't bury Roman" - WWE fans believe The Bloodline is in trouble after major Randy Orton announcement

Randy Orton’s return could spell trouble for The Bloodline in WWE. The Viper made his blockbuster return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 and then showed up on the following episode of RAW. A major announcement regarding Orton could cause a lot of problems for the Samoan faction on SmackDown.

Orton came back at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event and helped Cody Rhodes’ team pick up a win in their Men's WarGames Match. He entered the match last and left an impact with some great moves to show fans that he was back with a vengeance.

The Legend Killer then appeared on RAW and seemingly forgave Jey Uso for his part in injuring him along with The Bloodline. However, he made it clear that he would take down every member of the Samoan faction.

WWE recently announced that The Viper will be heading to SmackDown on Friday night. The news has excited numerous fans who now think that Roman Reigns' faction could be in trouble.

Many people believe that The Bloodline will be on Randy Orton’s radar on Friday Night SmackDown. He has already sent a warning to the villainous faction, and it will be exciting to see him take down Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

Orton could cause trouble for The Bloodline before he finally gets his hands on Roman Reigns. The two men could have an iconic rivalry heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Randy Orton's father sees his son going after Roman Reigns' spot in WWE

Bob Orton Jr. knows a thing or two about wrestling. His son, Randy Orton, is close to breaking a monumental record in WWE, and he could come even closer to it by taking down Roman Reigns.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, "Cowboy" Bob Orton predicted that Randy Orton and Roman Reigns would cross paths in the future. He noted that his son would go after the best of the best in the Stamford-based company, and that could take him to The Tribal Chief.

"I'm sure he wants to get in there with the best. Roman, he's tough, so we'll just wait and see what happens. But I'm sure he'll be going after the top spot like he always has," Bob Orton said.

Going for the top spot has always been on Randy Orton’s radar. He is among the best the Stamford-based company has ever produced, and he could get closer to breaking the record for the most world championships in WWE.

