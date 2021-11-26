Nixed plan for The Rock's return at Survivor Series revealed - Reports

WWE celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Rock's debut at this year's Survivor Series. Many fans expected The Brahma Bull to make his much-awaited return to WWE, but were left disappointed.

It was later revealed that the original plan was to have The Rock return at the show after all.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that fans were right in thinking that The Rock would return at the show. Especially because the build-up to the show revolved around The Rock. Plans were in place to have him return, but that could not happen due to his prior commitments:

''The original idea was that Dwayne Johnson would appear at the show. But like everything in the Dwayne Johnson world, there are projects with timetables and an idea to appear months ago had fallen through due to the filming of the second season of 'Young Rock,''' said Meltzer.

The Rock has been a major part of WWE and his legacy was honored at Survivor Series 2021. The rumor mill had suggested that he will return to WWE this year and start the build towards a feud with his cousin Roman Reigns, which would then culminate at WrestleMania next year.

Fans unhappy with The Rock not returning

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Always appreciate the positive coverage you give our pro wrestling world. It’s a unique & wild industry that’s in my blood 🥃

bit.ly/3cqWFpa Thank you to my guy @JimmyTraina for this 👊🏾Always appreciate the positive coverage you give our pro wrestling world. It’s a unique & wild industry that’s in my blood 🥃 Thank you to my guy @JimmyTraina for this 👊🏾Always appreciate the positive coverage you give our pro wrestling world. It’s a unique & wild industry that’s in my blood 🥃bit.ly/3cqWFpa

Dave Meltzer also noted that the live audience was not happy when the former WWE Champion did not show up. Despite the fact that he wasn't advertised, fans believed that he would make his return and confront Roman Reigns after his match against Big E.

''Fans live were upset because they worked themselves into believing he would confront Reigns after Reigns won, and then the show ended.'' said Meltzer

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While the planned match between Roman Reigns and The Rock for next year's WrestleMania may have been nixed for now, there is still hope that the two cousins will eventually face each other down the road.

When we interviewed Queen Zelina, she had a fight with a current Champion off camera. Click here!

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Did you think The Rock would return at Survivor Series? Yes No 24 votes so far