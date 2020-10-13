Nixed plans for Roman Reigns at Hell In A Cell revealed

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against Jey Uso in a few weeks, at Hell In A Cell. Roman Reigns surprised the WWE Universe at SummerSlam when he returned to WWE TV after a four-month hiatus.

On his return, The Big Dog set his eyes on the Universal Championship that was won by The Fiend just minutes prior to his return. Roman Reigns hit The Fiend and Braun Strowman with spears and left SummerSlam with a purpose.

A week after SummerSlam, Roman Reigns faced The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship. After The Fiend and Strowman demolished each other, The Big Dog made his way to the ring and hit Strowman with a Spear to end The Fiend's Championship reign after one week.

Who was Roman Reigns' original opponent for Hell In A Cell?

According to Wrestlingnews.co, Roman Reigns wasn't supposed to face Jey Uso at Hell In A Cell. The original plan for Reigns was to face The Fiend at the PPV. Recently, the reason why Jey Uso was chosen to face Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell was revealed.

As Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has defended the title once, against his cousin Jey Uso. Reigns and Uso went one-on-one at Clash Of Champions. At the PPV, The Tribal Chief dominated Uso, forcing Jimmy Uso to make his way to the ring and throw in the towel to stop the match.

In the following week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns to another match at Hell In A Cell, but Reigns told his cousin that he would choose the stipulation. Last week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns revealed that he and Uso would face off in an I Quit Hell In A Cell match.