No plans for undefeated megastar to wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 40 - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 40 is just a few months away and Triple H and co. are expected to pull out all the stops to make it a memorable event. However, if a recent report is to be believed, the company will be missing out on the star power of an undefeated megastar.

The name in question is Bad Bunny, who is one of the most impressive and renowned celebrity wrestlers. The music artist first competed at WrestleMania 37 where he teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat John Morrison and The Miz. He was also in the Royal Rumble match last year which was won by Brock Lesnar.

Bunny's last WWE appearance was at Backlash, which took place in his hometown of Puerto Rico. The megastar defeated Damian Priest in an incredible San Juan Street Fight. While many were hoping to see him in action at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, according to Xero News, there are currently no plans for him to wrestle at the event.

WWE Hall of Famer was blown away by Bad Bunny's in-ring performance

While Bad Bunny has not wrestled in many matches, the 29-year-old has proved in each outing to the squared circle that he belongs there. The music artist wrestled in his first singles match earlier this year at Backlash where he got a win over Damian Priest in an enthralling Street Fight.

Bunny's performances also received praise from Eric Bischoff. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that while earlier he was not familiar with the megastar's name, he was in awe after watching the 29-year-old wrestle.

"Then I saw him wrestle, like, 'What the hell?' This guy worked, I mean, he looked like he'd been in the business for 10 years. He was phenomenal. And he so far exceeded expectations of what a celebrity normally does when they decide to become a part of a wrestling event that he just blew me away. And he set the standard, I think. I think Bad Bunny definitely set the standard for how to use celebrities in professional wrestling. Then Logan Paul comes along. Same thing."

Bad Bunny was present at this year's WrestleMania although he did not wrestle. The star assisted Rey Mysterio in his win over Dominik which was the starting point of his feud with Damian Priest.

