"I didn't know who [he] was" – WWE Legend was shocked by Bad Bunny's performance inside the ring

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently revealed that he was shocked by Bad Bunny's performance in the wrestling ring.

Bad Bunny started appearing on WWE TV in 2021. That same year, he pinned Akira Tozawa to capture the 24/7 Championship. He held the title for 28 days before exchanging it with R-Truth for Stone Cold Steve Austin memorabilia. The Puerto Rican star later teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat John Morrison and The Miz at WrestleMania 37. He also participated in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match before defeating Priest in a San Juan Street Fight earlier this year at Backlash.

In a recent interview with the 100% Wrestling Podcast, Bischoff praised Bad Bunny, disclosing that he was shocked by his performance. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed the Puerto Rican had set the bar for all celebrities entering the wrestling business.

"I was shocked. And I'm gonna be very honest with you and your audience out of respect. I didn't know who Bad Bunny was until I saw, you know, I'm not into hip-hop, right? It's just not my thing. So I didn't know who he was. And when I first heard about him, I Googled him, you know. I went, 'Whoa, holy smokes. Now I see why they're bringing him in.' But my expectations were so low. Like, I didn't expect to see much out of him because often when you use celebrities, even when they used Mike Tyson... Even with Mike Tyson, they didn't get really that physically involved, right?" Bischoff said.

The former RAW General Manager added:

"Then I saw him wrestle, like, 'What the hell?' This guy worked, I mean, he looked like he'd been in the business for 10 years. He was phenomenal. And he so far exceeded expectations of what a celebrity normally does when they decide to become a part of a wrestling event that he just blew me away. And he set the standard, I think. I think Bad Bunny definitely set the standard for how to use celebrities in professional wrestling. Then Logan Paul comes along. Same thing." [40:51 - 43:01]

Why do Bad Bunny and Logan Paul wrestle in WWE?

While Bad Bunny has competed in a few matches over the past three years, Logan Paul has also been fairly active in the ring. The Maverick is scheduled for a United States Championship match against Rey Mysterio next month at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on the100% Wrestling Podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed the two stars show up in WWE because they love the business and not just for the paycheck.

"These guys are not just showing up because they're celebrities, because they have millions of followers and Vince writes them a check or somebody writes them a big check and they show up and they have fun and they go about their business. These guys are committing, they're delivering, they're holding themselves to a standard, they're training very, very, very hard, they're risking injury, and that to me speaks more to their love of professional wrestling as it does to, 'Hey, I get a big check." [43:02 - 43:36]

