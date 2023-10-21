Triple H breaks silence over a megastar being featured on the cover of a WWE game for the first time ever

The 14-time World Champion Triple H broke the silence about the first non-WWE Superstar to feature on the cover of a 2K game.

The name in question is Bad Bunny, who has come a long way in the Stamford-based promotion since first appearing in 2021. At Backlash 2023, the 29-year-old rapper faced The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and emerged victorious in a high-profile San Juan Street Fight match.

A recent development demonstrates that the Puerto Rican artist has outperformed expectations for celebrity participation in WWE.

The company revealed a clip showcasing Bad Bunny on the cover of WWE 2K23 Bonus Edition on the most recent episode of SmackDown. In doing so, the iconic rapper cemented his place in history.

Bunny has become the first non-WWE star to appear on the cover of a 2K game by gracing the cover of WWE 2K23. The special edition of the game is called the Bad Bunny Edition.

The Chief Content Officer took to Twitter to share the 29-year-old rapper's massive accomplishment in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

"Just when you thought he couldn’t get any badder…An all-new @sanbenito playable character launches today with #WWE2K23’s special Bad Bunny Edition," The Game wrote.

Triple H allegedly refused to have former WWE star on magazine cover

The former WWE Superstar Ryback recently shared that the Hall of Famer didn't want him to be featured on the cover of a magazine and replaced him with Roman Reigns.

Shawn Perine, editorial director of Flex magazine, met Ryback at a live event in 2014 and invited him to appear on the November cover.

The former WWE star stated on his Ryback TV YouTube channel that the 14-time World Champion did not want him on the magazine's cover because he believed the timing was not appropriate.

In the following year, The Game refused to let the 41-year-old star appear on the cover again. He supposedly wanted Roman Reigns to be the front-page star instead.

"They really wanted me on the cover, I wanted to be on the cover, and he straight up told me that Hunter [Triple H] and the WWE told them, 'No, flat out no.' No forever for me, and that they wanted Roman Reigns on the cover," he said.

It remains to be seen who will be the next non-WWE Superstar or a megastar outside the company to feature in a 2K game.

