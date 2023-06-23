Note on former WWE writer's alleged lawsuit against Vince McMahon and others - Reports

Former CEO Vince McMahon and other Stamford-based promotion corporate executives have made news in the courtroom as they face another looming lawsuit from former WWE writer Britney Abraham.

Abraham filed a lawsuit in April 2023 against Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and numerous other company officials for racial discrimination, slurs, and retaliation. WWE Superstars such as Bianca Belair, Mansoor, and Apollo Crews were victims of storylines that included discriminative offenses.

According to PWInsider, an appeal was recently issued in favor of all of the accused in the proceeding, requesting an extension on the deadline for responding to Abraham's claim. If the motion is approved, the response's due date will be extended from June 26 to September 5.

Before the defense's request, which was submitted on Wednesday, there was relatively little advancement in the case. In the sense all of the accused individuals had yet to get a court summons, which was filed at the beginning of May.

As they allegedly discriminated and retaliated against a Black female writer for objecting to "offensively racist and stereotypical jargon" used in the scripts of Black wrestlers including Bianca Belair & Apollo…

Numerous WWE employees claimed to be ignorant of Abraham because she used an alternate pseudonym throughout her time with the company.

For which storylines did Britney Abraham sue Vince McMahon and other WWE officials?

When it first came to light, Abraham's lawsuit sparked a firestorm of heated discussion. The 31-page suit contended that a few members of the WWE creative staff tossed racially offensive notions related to Apollo Crews, Bianca Belair, and Mansoor - for example, one implying Mansoor had participated in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In another case, Britney Abraham expressed dissatisfaction with the company's decision to have Apollo Crews speak with an overdone Nigerian dialect.

Former WWE writer Britney Abrahams is suing the company and individual staff, alleging "discriminatory treatment, harassment, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, unlawful retaliation against the Plaintiff due to her race, color, and gender"

The former writer also stated that she rebelled against these concepts and was terminated for expressing such opinions. WWE cited her taking a WrestleMania commemorative chair as the justification for her exit, despite Caucasian writers being permitted to do so without repercussions.

It remains to be seen how Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and several other higher-ups get out of such a nasty lawsuit.

Do you think WWE pitched racially discriminative and offensive storylines? Sound off in the comments section below.

