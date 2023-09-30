Note on top WWE Superstar's return to Monday Night RAW - Reports

The latest reports suggest that the top WWE Superstar is on his way back to Monday Night RAW probably next week or at an upcoming premium live event.

The star in question is Rhea Ripley, who has been holding the Women's World Championship on the red brand ever since WrestleMania 39. Undeniably, The Judgment Day member has defended her title against the likes of Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, and others.

However, the return of Nia Jax to the Stamford-based promotion a few weeks ago has made things difficult for Mami. When The Irresistible Force came back to RAW, she brutally attacked Rhea Ripley.

This led to Ripley's absence from television since 18 September 2023 due to a storyline injury. Given that The Nightmare has been sidelined temporarily, fans are awaiting the 26-year-old's massive return.

During a Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful provided backstage details about the WWE Women's World Champion's return to TV. He revealed that The Judgment Day member would either return next week on RAW or during the Fastlane PLE to set up a feud with Jax.

"I think she's supposed to be back either....maybe next week or the pay-per-view weekend." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Rhea Ripley sends a cryptic message to Nia Jax during her WWE hiatus

The Eradicator, amidst her time away from in-ring action, has sent a cryptic message to the former RAW Women's Champion.

As mentioned above, Jax interrupted Ripley's title match and assaulted the champion. The 26-year-old star has not forgotten The Irresistible Force's action and has put the star on notice.

Taking to Twitter, Rhea Ripley shared a picture of Jax hitting her with a splash from the top, which has caused her an injury. She also sent a cryptic message aimed at Nia Jax in the process.

Check out The Nightmare's tweet below:

It remains to be seen if The Judgment Day member makes her return to Monday Night RAW next week to set up a title match against Nia Jax at Fastlane 2023.

Do you want to see Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.