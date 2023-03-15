 “Nothing has been discussed yet" about a massive first-time-ever match for John Cena at SummerSlam 2023 - Reports

A huge first-time-ever encounter between John Cena and Logan Paul at SummerSlam has reportedly not been discussed backstage in WWE.

Cena is all set to face Austin Theory for the United States title at WrestleMania 39. A recent report by WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport stated that a match between John Cena and Logan Paul could happen at SummerSlam 2023.

According to Ringside News, “nothing has been discussed yet" in regard to this massive one-on-one bout. RSN reached out to its sources to confirm the story and was told that higher-ups are not discussing the contest at all right now.

Logan Paul was interested in a WrestleMania match against John Cena

Logan Paul has had quite a successful first year in WWE. His biggest moment in the promotion came when he met Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal title match at Crown Jewel 2022. Although Paul lost the match, the WWE Universe was quite appreciative of his work that night.

Shortly after, Paul said this on an episode of IMPAULSIVE:

“After the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted about me on his Instagram. And then I saw an article saying he’s looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with ‘the eyes.’ I mean, truthfully, I think me vs. Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, ‘do you want to break the internet again?’ That’s a dream matchup, dude: at WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out Cena. And that’d be crazy. [H/T CSS]

Logan Paul will seemingly take on Seth Rollins at 'Mania. As for a match-up with Cena, it remains to be seen if that bout will ever be a reality.

