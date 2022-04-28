NXT 2.0 viewership reportedly increases this week

WWE's developmental show NXT 2.0 has seen a rise in both its viewership and ratings, according to new reports.

Last night's episode of NXT featured the first appearance of NXT UK standout Nathan Frazer, a confrontation between WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and Joe Gacy, and Toxic Attraction being humiliated by Wendy Choo. It also saw the return of the main roster tag team, The Viking Raiders, who were victorious in their match. They were then challenged by The Creed Brothers and will face the young Diamond Mine team next week.

New reports from ShowBuzz Daily and Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics show that viewership and ratings for the show are up slightly from the previous week.

This week's NXT 2.0 pulled in an average of 577,000, as opposed to 569,000 from the previous week. Its ratings in the key 18-49 demographic also rose 10%, from 0.12 to 0.14.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

577,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.14 (177,000)

Up 10% in P18-49 from last week, essentially even in P2+.



WWE Evil (Hulk Hogan) following NXT:

263,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.06 (78,000)



The increase in ratings happened despite going head-to-head with the NBA Playoffs, with two games running alongside the WWE show.

Next week's NXT 2.0 will be a special edition

Next week's edition of the Tuesday Night Show will be the highly-anticipated NXT: Spring Breakin' event.

On the show, Cameron Grimes will defend the NXT North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa. Natalya will team up with Lash Legend to take on Nikkita Lyons and Cora Jade, and Tony D'Angelo will sit down with Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma. The Viking Raiders will face The Creed Brothers.

The show's main event will also see Joe Gacy challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. The match has been building for several weeks on the show, with Gacy attacking Breakker's father and throwing Bron himself from a platform.

What do you think of the NXT's rating increase? Are you looking forward to Spring Breakin'? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

