NXT 2.0's reported plans to return to live events

After two years, NXT is reportedly scheduled to resume its non-televised shows starting next month.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many businesses had to compromise with their usual setup. Among the companies that had to change their typical operations was WWE. An example of this is when they limited their in-person audience and opted to have them appear through screens in the ThunderDome.

Along with their major rebranding of NXT last year, the developmental brand has also experienced changes by halting live events and non-televised shows.

But according to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio, the brand is looking to finally resume its live events after a two-year absence. Post Wrestling also reported that a schedule has already been put up for the shows starting in June. However, they will be limited to the state of Florida.

The brand last held a live-show event on March 7, 2020. It was then revamped as 2.0 in September 2021. No official confirmation regarding the live events has emerged as of this writing.

The latest episode of NXT 2.0 received low viewership

This week's episode opened with a Women's Tag Team Championship match where Toxic Attraction faced Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez. The show also featured the start of the Women's Breakout Tournament, with Natalya vs. Cora Jade main eventing the night.

However, reports stated that even with the appearance of main roster talent, the show drew a low viewership. It had a whopping 19.36% drop with 533,000 viewers, compared to last week's figure of 661,000 viewers.

With WWE already starting their live events and even finishing a recent European tour, it's highly possible that the developmental brand will also be making its return to live events soon. We will update you in this regard as soon as possible.

