Tony D’Angelo reportedly suffers an injury at NXT live event

Tony D'Angelo was reportedly injured during an NXT live event in Largo, Florida.

After a handful of matches in AEW and AEW Dark, D'Angelo signed with WWE in February 2021, where he is currently in a group with Troy 'Two Dimes' Donovan and 'Stacks' Channing Lorenzo.

Ever since his debut, he has become The Don of NXT and is currently in a storyline with Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma. Unfortunately, it looks like his run might be coming to a halt.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer, the superstar seemingly suffered an injury during a recent house show. Tony was rumored to have sustained an injury to his arm or shoulders during his match against Cameron Grimes.

As of now, no statement from the star or WWE regarding the rumored injury has been made.

Solo Sikoa, Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, and more are in action at NXT Largo

Despite the reported injury, the rest of the show seemingly went as planned, especially for the champions whose titles never left them.

Bron Breakker teamed up with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen where they defeated the team of Joe Gacy and The Dyad.

Carmelo Hayes, accompanied by Trick Williams, defeated Solo Sikoa to retain the North American Championship. It was the same with Mandy Rose for her NXT Women's Championship, where she defeated Indi Hartwell.

Ikemen Jiro and Andre Chase defeated Quincy Elliot and Duke Hudson, while Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter also defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

The match between Myles Borne and Hank Waller resulted in a no-contest as Von Wagner interfered. Accompanied by Mr. Stone and Sofia Cromwell, Wagner defeated Walker.

This was one of the first house shows that the brand has hosted after their long absence due to the pandemic. However, their live events will be limited to the state of Florida for now.

