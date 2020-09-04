One person in WWE has reportedly said that 'it makes no sense' to re-sign Brock Lesnar right now

Brock Lesnar has always been in the news despite not being around too often, but he has truly broken the internet over the past few weeks. He may not have had the same mainstream impact as the rumors of Lionel Messi wanting to leave Barcelona, but Brock Lesnar becoming a free agent has at least been the most trending news story in the world of professional wrestling.

Dave Meltzer provided all the details on the Brock Lesnar situation in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's latest edition.

According to Meltzer, one unnamed person from the WWE reportedly said that signing Brock Lesnar to a new deal right now makes no sense as it would only be a tactic to keep him away from AEW.

Meltzer noted that the belief backstage is that Brock Lesnar would probably try and use AEW as leverage to secure another big contract from WWE.

There is also an understanding that Brock Lesnar's value to AEW would be nowhere close to his price tag. A deal between AEW and Brock Lesnar doesn't make much sense as All Elite Wrestling is being viewed as a company that is just trying to break even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meltzer added that there is always a possibility that AEW does table an offer to Brock Lesnar, and The Beast Incarnate would also be counting on it as he could use it as leverage when negotiating with WWE.

Will AEW offer Brock Lesnar a deal?

Brock Lesnar's WWE contract reportedly expired at WrestleMania 36 and his merchandise deal also came to an end recently. This is why WWE removed his Superstar pages from the online stores.

Brock Lesnar is a big name and while it would be a smart decision for AEW to make a play to sign him up, Tony Khan recently declined to comment on the situation. The AEW CEO, however, did praise Lesnar in his statement, which is given below:

"I can't comment on that at this time, but I've enjoyed Brock's work for many years. He's a great fighter and a great wrestler. I don't think people talk enough about what a great worker Brock Lesnar is."

Brock Lesnar is still fully expected to sign a new deal with WWE and that would only happen when the company feels the need to get him back.

