Earlier in the week, a report stated that Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE had expired. The report made a lot of sense after WWE surprisingly removed all of The Beast's merchandise from its website. Now that Brock Lesnar is a free agent, many fans are speculating his next move. Many think he'll head back to MMA, but that may not be the most likely option. Many also see Brock Lesnar getting bagged by Tony Khan's AEW.

Will Brock Lesnar head to Tony Khan's AEW?

Brock Lesnar becoming a free agent is one of the biggest pieces of news this week. Lesnar is synonymous with ratings and viewers. Not only wrestling promotions but any combat sport would love to get Brock Lesnar to compete on their promotion.

AEW's Tony Khan during Thursday's conference call on free agent Brock Lesnar:



"I can't comment on that at this time but I've enjoyed Brock's work for many years. He's a great fighter & a great wrestler. I don't think people talk enough about what a great worker Brock Lesnar is." — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) September 3, 2020

AEW's Tony Khan was on a media call a few hours ago. On the call, Khan discussed AEW's progression, comparing WrestleMania 36 to AEW Double Or Nothing. During the conversation, Tony Khan also spoke about Brock Lesnar's current situation and whether fans could expect The Beast on AEW.

"I can't comment on that at this time but I've enjoyed Brock's work for many years. He's a great fighter & a great wrestler. I don't think people talk enough about what a great worker Brock Lesnar is."

Needless to say, Brock Lesnar would be a massive draw for Tony Khan's AEW. In a pandemic struck world, where wrestling promotions have been releasing stars from their roster, this may be a once in a lifetime opportunity for AEW (as stated by Bully Ray). Earlier in the day, Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy spoke to Chris Jericho and got Le Champion's thoughts on the Brock Lesnar-AEW situation.

Brock Lesnar is a star-studded performer and is someone who would draw in viewers irrespective of the brand he performs for. The last time The Beast was seen in a match was at WWE's WrestleMania 36. At the PPV, Brock Lesnar lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in under five minutes.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, The Beast's advocate, Paul Heyman was seen aligning with one of Lesnar's most fierce rival, Roman Reigns.