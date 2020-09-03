Reason why Brock Lesnar may not go back to MMA revealed

Earlier this week, WWE removed Brock Lesnar's merchandise from its online store. After a lot of speculation, it was finally revealed that WWE took such a drastic step because Brock Lesnar's contract with the company had expired back in April.

What's next for Brock Lesnar?

During the day, another report that was doing the rounds was one stating that Brock Lesnar may not go back to MMA even though he is a free agent. On this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Brock Lesnar's wife, Sable isn't a fan of the legitimate MMA fights. Sable's concern may be a possible reason why Brock Lesnar wouldn't want to go back and fight in the MMA.

Brock Lesnar left the WWE for the first time in 2004. The Beast Incarnate went on to wrestle in Japan and won the IWGP Championship there. In 2008, Brock Lesnar decided to stop wrestling and start his career as an MMA fighter.

In the UFC, Brock Lesnar was the Heavyweight Champion and had defended the Title successfully on two occasions. Brock Lesnar left the UFC with a win-loss record of 5-3 with one match ending in No Contest.

When Brock Lesnar made his return to the WWE from UFC, he was on his most dominating run. He was the one who broke The Undertaker's undefeated streak. In addition to his surprising feat at WrestleMania XXX, Brock Lesnar held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, had a year-long run as Universal Champion and even won the WWE Title.

In the 2020 Royal Rumble, with the WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar entered the namesake match as the first entrant. He eliminated the first thirteen contestants to be ultimately eliminated by Drew McIntyre, who went on to win the match.

By winning the Royal Rumble match, Drew McIntyre got his shot at Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. At the PPV, The Scottish Psychopath beat The Beast within five minutes to claim his first WWE Championship. WrestleMania 36 was the last time we saw Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates.