"Brock Lesnar becomes a free agent."

Last week, the wrestling world was shaken up with those words as PWInsider broke the news that Brock Lesnar was now a "free agent" after his contract with WWE had expired, following on from The Beast Incarnate's merchandise disappearing from the WWE Shop.

"Former WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent as his most recent deal with World Wrestling Entertainment has expired without the two sides locking in a new contract."

While I reported that I'd heard the term "free agent" was merely being seen as a technicality, it's difficult to be on the internet and NOT see any of the speculation of The Beast Incarnate going to AEW.

So, who better to ask than one of the company's biggest stars - Chris Jericho?

You can read our entire interview with Chris Jericho here or watch it below.

Brock Lesnar to AEW?

This week, I had the pleasure of catching up with the Demo God Chris Jericho to ask all about AEW and whether we might see Brock Lesnar jump ship. Jericho also spoke about the relationship Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon share.

Advertisement

"The only reason why the rumor's there is somebody said 'free agent'. I don't think he's really a free agent at all. I think it would take so much money to pry him away from Vince McMahon on Brock's end and then for Vince to approve that...

"I mean, Vince has two billion dollars in the bank. What are you going to spend on Brock Lesnar that Vince isn't going to match? And Vince and Brock have a strange love affair, to begin with."

So, apparently Brock Lesnar is a “free agent” - but what would @IAmJericho make of the rumours that say The Beast Incarnate may join AEW?



FULL VIDEO via @SKProWrestling:https://t.co/LBZMRoMUSh pic.twitter.com/qeI2N55T34 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 3, 2020

Jericho would then explore the idea of Brock Lesnar in AEW and what the WWE legend could bring to the table.

"So would Brock Lesnar fit in at AEW? Would he pay back his salary that you would pay him to be in AEW? Who's to say, but I think UFC, AEW... I think it's just another one of the dances that Vince and Brock like to have where Brock's contract expires, Vince lets it expire, and then they stay away from each other until the next Saudi Arabia show or the next show that has people in the crowd, or WrestleMania, whatever it may be."

"I have no intention of leaving AEW. Even if I don't wrestle ever again, I'll just be a commentator after that."@IAmJericho told me how, despite being halfway through his #AEW contract, he's going nowhere!



📝: @SKProWrestling

Thanks to @FiteTV.https://t.co/DBVaVHw4ly — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 3, 2020

Chris Jericho would clarify that he doesn't think "free agent" is an appropriate term, before giving three reasons why Brock Lesnar won't be seen in an AEW ring anytime soon.

"I don't think Brock is really a free agent in the sense of the word, I just think he's currently not under contract right now.

"The amount of money it would take him to tear him away from from the world of WWE would, A, be astronomical, B, Vince will never allow it to happen and, C, I don't know if you could make that investment back, or if it would even be worth it for AEW at this point in time or UFC, or any company other than WWE."

Jericho went on to say that Brock Lesnar is a "very, very smart guy" and Vince McMahon is a "very smart guy as well" and that they "appreciate the duel that they have with each other" when it comes to contract negotiations.

You can read our entire interview with Chris Jericho here.

A huge thank you to Chris Jericho for taking the time, and to Fite TV and All Elite Wrestling for facilitating the interview.

You can catch AEW All Out this Saturday on Fite TV if you reside outside the US, and on BR Live if you're in the US.