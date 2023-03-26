Only 3 people in WWE might know about 'top secret' plans for Brock Lesnar after he was spotted saying goodbye backstage - Reports

Recent reports have raised several speculations over Brock Lesnar's WWE future, with a few updates hinting at The Beast's potential retirement.

Brock Lesnar is set to lock horns with Omos in a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE is building their upcoming bout as a colossal clash between a giant and the most dominant in-ring superstar in the promotion's history.

Xero News previously reported that Lesnar is looking to sign a one-year extension with the promotion that will see him compete in five matches. The report further claimed that Lesnar's match with Omos will drop a major hint over his future in the company.

If he wins, it will imply that The Beast has penned the extension, and if he loses clean against The Nigerian Giant, it would mean that Lesnar is prepared for his exit.

However, Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer addressed the recent reports and revealed that only three people in WWE will be aware of Brock Lesnar's plans - Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan. Meltzer insisted that no one in the company knows about Lesnar's future except the three highest figures in the promotion.

"The only nugget on Brock is that his stuff is a total secret. Nobody knows what's going on with him...Nobody knows. Legitimately nobody knows," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

While there have been speculations about Omos potentially being Brock Lesnar's last WrestleMania opponent, fans believe that The Beast could still compete in a few dream matches before hanging his boots.

Brock Lesnar is set to return on WWE RAW this week

The Beast has crossed paths with Omos only once since their match was booked for WrestleMania 39. The Nigerian Giant got the better of Lesnar, and the latter was uncharacteristically stunner.

Brock Lesnar is set to return on RAW this week for a "weigh-in segment" with Omos. This will be their final meeting before they lock horns in a singles bout at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

wweshowandshop @wwe_showandshop

Incredible Brock Lesnar The Size Of The Nigerian Giant Omos!

#BrockLesnar. :"He's a big boy"Incredible Brock Lesnar The Size Of The Nigerian Giant Omos! :"He's a big boy" 😲Incredible Brock Lesnar The Size Of The Nigerian Giant Omos!#BrockLesnar. https://t.co/EkVmkpflB7

Fans have enjoyed watching "Cowboy Brock" deliver entertaining segments while nailing his current gimmick. The WWE Universe was shocked to see him booked for a match against Omos. However, fans are now curious to know how it will all unfold at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Share your picks in the comments section below.

