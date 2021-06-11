Original plan for Demon King vs. The Fiend and why it never happened - Reports

"The Demon King" Finn Balor and The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) are two of WWE's most mysterious characters. For this reason, WWE fans continue to dream of a clash between these two Superstars in the ring. A new report states that this battle had been planned for a major show last year.

During the The Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian was asked whether Demon Balor vs. The Fiend is on the cards for WWE SummerSlam this year. Zarian answered by saying that the match between the two WWE Superstars was actually meant to happen in 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to change these plans.

Back in 2019, when Bray Wyatt debuted The Fiend character, his first victim was Finn Balor. The two former Universal Champions met at SummerSlam later that year. In a brief match, The Fiend make quick work of Balor and picked up a dominant victory.

Finn Balor lasted wrestled as the Demon King in an Intercontinental Championship match against Andrade in 2019. In recent interviews, Balor has made his intentions of bringing back the Demon King character some time down the road clear, but its return is not a confirmed plan at this point.

Where is The Fiend/Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt in WWE

The Fiend hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania earlier this year. At the PPV, Randy Orton defeated Wyatt after Alexa Bliss turned on him. Recently, a rumor stated that The Fiend has purposefully been left off of WWE TV, and the WrestleMania match against Orton went exactly as planned.

There is no official word on when The Fiend will return. But Wyatt remains active on social media, and he has publicly reacted to WWE's announcement about SummerSlam.

Would you want to see Balor face Wyatt in a heated rematch? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Colin Tessier